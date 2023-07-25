Long COVID-19 prevalence in the US: What the latest data shows

The percentage of U.S. adults dealing with lingering effects of a bout with COVID-19 has not significantly declined over the last few months, according to the latest CDC data.

In June 2022, the CDC's National Center for Health statistics added questions to the Household Pulse Survey, which is conducted every few weeks, about the presence of COVID-19 symptoms that lasted at least three months. The latest survey data indicates 11 percent of U.S. adults who have ever had COVID-19 are currently experiencing ongoing symptoms — that's based on responses collected from June 28 to July 10. This figure has hovered around 11 percent since December.

"The number of people currently experiencing #longCOVID is not declining," Raj Rajnarayanan, PhD, assistant dean of research and associate professor in the department of basic sciences at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, wrote in a tweet citing the data.

The latest survey data also indicates that 25 percent of adults who currently have long COVID-19 experience significant activity limitations. This figure has not varied significantly since September 2022.