5 COVID updates you may have missed

As of July 8, COVID deaths in the U.S. had dropped 20 percent from the previous week, according to CDC data.

Hospitalizations across the country have also fallen slightly, by 0.9 percent during the same timeframe.

Still, health officials continue to monitor cases and are encouraging adults to consider updating their COVID-19 booster once they become available this fall during the annual respiratory virus season.

Here are four other recent updates related to the virus: