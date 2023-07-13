CDC, HHS prep for commercialization of COVID vaccines

The CDC and HHS are gearing up for the transition of COVID-19 vaccinations into the commercial market and are urging providers to place their orders before the transition occurs on Aug. 3.

The next round of FDA-approved COVID boosters set to debut in the fall will be the first set of vaccines to be distributed by manufacturers instead of the government.

In anticipation of the transition, the CDC and HHS published guidance for providers July 6 detailing what to expect regarding vaccine inventory, ordering and data reporting.

For uninsured Americans, the CDC has plans to launch a program to bridge the gap and provide COVID-19 vaccinations for free for those individuals after the transition occurs to continue providing individuals who fall into that category with necessary vaccinations. The agency estimates between 25 million and 30 million uninsured Americans will need to be supported by such a program, according to a July 13 news release.

In anticipation of this, the agency said it will purchase COVID-19 vaccinations and have a stockpile for distribution to its network of state and local immunization programs.

"Protecting people from COVID-19 remains a top priority for CDC," Mandy Cohen, MD, the newly appointed CDC director said in a statement. "CDC is partnering with state and local public health agencies, health centers, and pharmacies to ensure that all adults nationwide maintain access to lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines."

However, the solution is temporary and is set to end in late 2024. It is unclear what could happen to those who may still be in need of COVID boosters after that time.