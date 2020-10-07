40% of pregnant women didn't get flu vaccine last season, CDC says

About 40 percent of pregnant women did not receive an influenza vaccine during the 2019-20 flu season, a new CDC report shows.

The report includes data from a survey conducted April 2-14 among women 18 to 49 years. Survey responses from 1,841 women who reported being pregnant between October 2019 and January were analyzed.

Five survey findings:

1. More than 61 percent of survey respondents reported receiving the flu vaccine before or during their pregnancy, indicating that about 39 percent did not receive the vaccine.

2. The proportion of pregnant women who reported receiving the flu vaccine increased from the 2018-19 flu season, when 53.7 percent reported the same, according to a 2019 CDC report.

3. Compared with the 2018-19 season, this year's flu season saw increases in flu vaccination among Black women (up 14.7 percentage points to 52.7 percent); Hispanic women (up 9.9 percentage points to 67.2 percent); and women of non-Hispanic races (up 7.9 percentage points to 69.6 percent) .

4. Among 463 respondents who had a live birth by the survey date, 40.3 percent reported receiving both the flu and Tdap vaccines during pregnancy.

5. Vaccination coverage was highest among women who said they received a provider offer or referral for vaccination — 75.2 percent said they received one for the flu vaccine, and 72.7 percent said the same of the Tdap vaccine.

