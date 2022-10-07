14 recent COVID-19-related research findings 

Here are 14 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 12:

1. New research from the National Institutes of Health casts doubt on the theory that rebounding COVID-19 symptoms are due to an impaired immune response.

2. Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19, 80 percent reported having trouble carrying out daily tasks, an Oct. 5 report from the CDC found.

3. Updated omicron boosters have been available since late August, though just 17 percent of Americans say they have heard "a lot" about the updated shots, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey.

4. University of California Los Angeles researchers found pregnant women who receive the COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from the virus are more likely than other mothers to pass antibodies to their newborns, HealthDay reported Sept. 29.

5. Patients with long COVID-19 symptoms are more likely to have autoimmune disease markers in their blood, a study published Sept. 22 in the European Respiratory Journal found.

6. A new study involving nearly 20,000 participants around the world found that people got their periods about a day late, on average, after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

7. COVID-19 boosters add about 70 percent extra protection against omicron, which lasts four to five months, a study published Sept. 23 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found.

8. Testing positive for omicron BA.1 plus two to three mRNA vaccines is the strongest protection against omicron BA.2 compared to being vaccinated with no past COVID-19 infections, a study published Sept. 21 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found.

9. A virus similar to SARS-CoV-2 has been detected among bats in Russia and would likely be resistant to current vaccines if it jumped to humans, according to research published Sept. 22 in PLOS Pathogens.

10. New research shared the week of Sept. 23 adds to a growing body of evidence exploring COVID-19's potential long-term health ramifications for children and adults.

11. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two years after infection, according to a study of nearly 2,000 patients who were hospitalized at the start of the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

12. Adults 65 and older who contract COVID-19 may be at greater risk for new-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Sept. 13 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

13. Flushing the nasal cavity with a mild saline solution may significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a recent study published in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal.

14. Some long COVID-19 patients still have impaired or loss of smell one year after symptom onset, suggesting the condition could be permanent, according to a small study published Sept. 8 in JAMA Network Open.