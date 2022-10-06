CDC: 80% of long COVID-19 patients struggle to complete daily tasks 

Of the nearly 24 million patients in the U.S. suffering from long COVID-19, 80 percent are having trouble carrying out daily tasks, an Oct. 5 report from the CDC found.

A survey of 50,258 Americans found more than 1 in 4 adults with long COVID-19 reported difficulty in daily tasks between Sept. 14 and Sept. 26, a figure that jumped to nearly 40 percent for Black, Latino and disabled patients. This phase of data collection, referred to as Phase 3.6, will continue with a "two-weeks on, two-weeks off collection and dissemination approach."