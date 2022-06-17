San Francisco's largest SNF begins discharging patients ahead of closure

Laguna Honda, San Francisco's largest skilled nursing facility, began discharging its 700 patients as part of a federally mandated plan to relocate all residents by September, The San Francisco Chronicle reported June 17.

The hospital was decertified by CMS in April after an inspection found a new list of violations. Two patients have been discharged and four have been sent to other facilities since May, according to the Chronicle. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., urged HHS May 25 to reverse the federal agency's decision, citing unnecessary risk to residents in the relocation plans during the pandemic.

Officials said the hospital will assess each patient to determine what facility would best fit their needs. The hospital is also simultaneously seeking to regain its certification and plans to apply to do so "around September," the Chronicle reported.