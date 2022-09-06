Pennsylvania nursing home workers strike: 4 things to know

Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are on strike after no agreement was reached with their employers on Friday. On Labor Day, nursing home workers with the Service Employees International Union and community members picketed outside of Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation in Reading, Pa., WFMZ reported Sep. 6.
Strike notices were given to three nursing home parent companies two weeks ago. Two of the parent companies were able to reach an agreement with the union.
Four things to know about the current strike as reported by WFMZ:
- There have been 11 bargaining sessions with the SEIU, and Fairland Gardens said its offer included wage increases of up to $4 an hour for some positions.
- The company said it made every attempt to reach a new contract and didn't want employees to follow the union and strike.
- Better wages and more workers are among the terms strikers are demanding.
- The union says it wants support to come from the state's $600 million investment in the nursing care industry.