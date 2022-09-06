Pennsylvania nursing home workers strike: 4 things to know

Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are on strike after no agreement was reached with their employers on Friday. On Labor Day, nursing home workers with the Service Employees International Union and community members picketed outside of Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation in Reading, Pa., WFMZ reported Sep. 6.

Strike notices were given to three nursing home parent companies two weeks ago. Two of the parent companies were able to reach an agreement with the union.

Four things to know about the current strike as reported by WFMZ: