24 Pennsylvania nursing facilities staffers plan to strike

Pittsburgh-based health care workers across 24 facilities submitted a notice to strike, CBS Pittsburgh reported Aug. 23.

The union said the nursing home parent companies, Guardian Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, refused to bargain in good faith. It voted to send out strike notices due to unfair labor practices.

The union said the wage increase for staff was lower this year despite nursing homes receiving $600 million in state funding. The union wants minimum wages set to $16 for ancillary staff, like housekeeping, and $25 for nurses.

Workers' demands also include employer-paid health insurance and enforcing new state regulations.

By law, nursing home administrators must receive a notice 10 days before a strike begins. If no agreement is reached, the strike will begin Sept. 2.

Guardian Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare have not commented on the strike notices.