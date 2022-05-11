Hospital near closure receives another donation

Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center has received a $2 million donation from Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust as it fights to stay open, WKRG reported May 10.

The hospital is facing closure and needs about $7 million to continue operations, hospital CEO Curtis James previously told the station. It received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor in April to help keep its doors open, WKRG reported.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day and hospital officials have been traveling to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to receive COVID-19 relief funds. The facility opened in 2020 with about $3 million to $4 million in funds for operations in the first year, according to WKRG. But COVID-19 hit shortly after, and the hospital didn't receive any Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act payments because the calculation for funding only looked at 2019 revenue.

"The impact of these donations cannot be overstated," Mr. Day told the station. "Medical Properties Trust is helping us keep the doors of our hospital open, and our community is incredibly indebted to them. We are so grateful to them and others who are stepping up to help us through this crisis."

