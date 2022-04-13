Alabama hospital on the verge of closure

Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center opened in March 2020 with funds set aside to ramp up operations in the first year. The hospital is now facing closure and needs $7 million to continue operations, hospital CEO Curtis James told WKRG.

The 29-bed hospital is facing financial challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the hospital recorded financial losses due to the pandemic, it didn't receive relief aid from the federal government because of the calculation used to determine payments to hospitals, the Alabama Political Reporter reported April 13.

The calculation used to determine Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act

payments to hospitals looked at 2019 revenue. Thomasville Regional Medical Center didn't receive any funds since it didn't open until 2020, according to WKRG.

"The CARES Act that the federal government passed really relieved hospitals that were in business in 2019," Mr. James told WKRG. "Since we didn’t start until 2020 there was a misconception that we would be taken care of in CARES Act relief money. We got $0 CARES Act relief money and other hospitals in this region got $8 million, $9 million, even $13 million."

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day is trying to get the payment formula changed. He was in Washington, D.C., April 12 to meet with members of Alabama's congressional delegation.



"We just need the formula tweaked in a way that will allow us to get the relief that we're entitled to," Mr. Day told WKRG.