5 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Five donations have recently been made to healthcare organizations in the last couple weeks to improve care, fight health disparities and launch programs, Becker's reported.

1. Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital receives $10M gift

A couple has made a $10 million, multiyear pledge to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., WQCS reported March 17.

2. MacKenzie Scott gives $20M to Meharry Medical College

Nashville, Tenn.-based Meharry Medical College has received a $20 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which will be used to fight health disparities and improve health equity.

3. Historic $5M gift establishes Sparrow Health System genomics program

The largest donation in Sparrow Health System's history, $5 million from cancer survivors James and Judith Herbert, will be used to create an endowment for its cancer center genomics program, NBC affiliate WILX 10 reported March 14.

4. Wistar Institute Cancer Center to be renamed with $10M gift

The Wistar Institute Cancer Center in Philadelphia is getting a new name after receiving a $10 million gift from Ronald Caplan, founder and president of PMC Property Group, and his wife Ellen, the center said March 8.

5. U of Texas Southwestern receives $100M gift for school of public health

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern will use a $100 million donation to endow and support its School of Public Health, the university said this week.