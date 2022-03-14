Historic $5M gift establishes Sparrow Health System genomics program

The largest donation in Sparrow Health System's history, $5 million from cancer survivors James and Judith Herbert, will be used to create an endowment for its cancer center genomics program, NBC affiliate WILX 10 reported March 14.

The donation from Lansing, Mich., residents James and Judith Hebert will establish the Genomics Endowment for Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer and provide the funding for a new director of cancer genomics.

"Cancer genomics is the future," James Herman, MD, the Lansing, Mich. based-system's cancer center leader, told WILX 10. "Genomics play an increasing role in diagnosis and treatment. This incredible gift to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center by the Herbert family will ensure that patients continue to have the best cancer care close to home and receive leading-edge care equivalent to anywhere in the nation."