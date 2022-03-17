Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital receives $10M gift

A couple has made a $10 million, multiyear pledge to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., WQCS reported March 17.

The donors are Ron and Nancy Rosner, longtime supporters of the hospital. Mr. Rosner is the founder and chair of the Rosner Automotive Group. In honor of the gift, the wellness center will be renamed the Rosner Family Health and Wellness Center.

The gift will be used to expand services and advance patient care initiatives, according to WQCS. It will also go toward education programs for teen and young adult drug users and behavioral health services.

"We are deeply humbled by Ron and Nancy Rosner’s generosity and commitment to this community," Gregory Rosencrance, MD, president of Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, told the station. "This gift will have a tremendous impact and improve the quality of life for residents of Indian River and St. Lucie counties."