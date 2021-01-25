Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccine program to 9 more states

Walmart is planning to offer COVID-19 vaccines in 11 states and Puerto Rico, according to Jan. 22 The Hill report.

A spokesperson for Walmart, which has established COVID-19 vaccination sites in Arkansas and New Mexico, told The Hill the retail giant is opening additional vaccination sites in Texas, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, South Carolina, Maryland, Louisiana and Indiana. The spokesperson said the vaccines will only be available at a handful of locations in these states and the company is also planning to offer vaccines in Puerto Rico.

Walmart is also partnering with Alabama to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, Scott Harris, MD, the state's health officer announced Jan. 21.

More articles on pharmacy:

Amazon, Seattle health system create vaccination pop-up site

1,900 Moderna vaccine doses spoiled at Boston hospital after freezer is unplugged

FDA approves first monthly injectable to treat HIV

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.