Walgreens to launch credit, debit cards

Walgreens is partnering with Mastercard and Synchrony to launch credit cards, the retail pharmacy giant said Jan. 13.

The company is launching a credit card issued by Synchrony and a prepaid debit card, both powered by Mastercard.

Cardholders will be able to receive myWalgreens cash rewards and other offers. Walgreens said the cards are the "first in a range of new financial products and services planned by Walgreens."

"Walgreens is committed to providing our customers and patients with unparalleled loyalty and rewards experiences for managing their health and well-being, and we are excited to partner with Synchrony and Mastercard, who share our commitment to support healthy communities," said John Standley, Walgreens' president. "As we continue to focus on creating new revenue streams, we look forward to exploring and introducing even more health and well-being payment initiatives in the near future."



The cards are expected to be available in the second half of this year.



Read the full news release here.

