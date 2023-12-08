Walgreens expands testing, treatment options for COVID-19, flu

Walgreens will expand treatment and testing options for COVID-19 and the flu, the company announced Dec. 7.

The expansion was prompted by the uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide that typically coincides with the holiday season — and the most recent CDC data shows that is the case this year as well.

Expanded testing options include both rapid and PCR testing options, as well as a two-in-one test that can detect both COVID-19 and flu.

If a patient receives a positive test result, in most cases the pharmacist can prescribe an appropriate treatment option without the need of a medical visit, according to the release. In several states, patients can also opt for a virtual visit as well.

"People are increasingly relying on pharmacies as a one-stop destination for these services and deepening their relationships with their community pharmacists, who work tirelessly to provide the care and information they need all season long," Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president of pharmacy service development at Walgreens stated in the news release. "As the nature of respiratory illness season continues to evolve post-pandemic, we remain focused on being a trusted partner in keeping our communities healthy."