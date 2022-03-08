Walgreens CEO on branching into primary care — 5 notes

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer plans to reshape the healthcare industry by incorporating coordinated patient care into the pharmacy's primary care strategy, FastCompany reported March 8.

The pandemic, which revealed drastic inequities in healthcare, became the inspiration behind Walgreens' primary care aspirations, according to Ms. Brewer. She said if the company could dispense medication, administer vaccines and have a pharmacist talking to a patient, it could deliver primary care to more localized communities.

These are the steps the pharmacy company is making toward prioritizing primary care in 2022: