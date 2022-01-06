Walgreens eyes 160+ locations for VillageMD, 100+ for Walgreens Health rollout

Listen
Walgreens Boots Alliance released early first-quarter results Jan. 6 showing better-than-expected earnings and a strong push into primary healthcare.
Seven things to know:
- The VillageMD rollout continued in the first quarter with 81 currently open locations.
- Walgreens plans to open over 160 locations for VillageMD, Walgreens' own primary care practices, by the end of 2022.
- Walgreens also currently has 47 Walgreens Health Corners, which provide health advice from qualified professionals. They're on track to launch over 100 by the end of the year.
- In the Walgreens press release, CEO Roz Brewer said, "I am particularly excited about the progress we're making in building out Walgreens Health. ... We're rolling out VillageMD primary care co-locations and Walgreens Health Corners at pace.
- First-quarter sales from continuing operations increased to $33.9 billion, up from $31.44 billion a year earlier, according to CNBC.
- Walgreens' majority investment in VillageMD closed Nov. 24.
- Walgreens delivered 15.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the first quarter.