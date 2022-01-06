Walgreens eyes 160+ locations for VillageMD, 100+ for Walgreens Health rollout

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Walgreens Boots Alliance released early first-quarter results Jan. 6 showing better-than-expected earnings and a strong push into primary healthcare. 

Seven things to know: 

  1. The VillageMD rollout continued in the first quarter with 81 currently open locations.
  2. Walgreens plans to open over 160 locations for VillageMD, Walgreens' own primary care practices, by the end of 2022.
  3. Walgreens also currently has 47 Walgreens Health Corners, which provide health advice from qualified professionals. They're on track to launch over 100 by the end of the year. 
  4. In the Walgreens press release, CEO Roz Brewer said, "I am particularly excited about the progress we're making in building out Walgreens Health. ... We're rolling out VillageMD primary care co-locations and Walgreens Health Corners at pace.
  5. First-quarter sales from continuing operations increased to $33.9 billion, up from $31.44 billion a year earlier, according to CNBC.
  6. Walgreens' majority investment in VillageMD closed Nov. 24.
  7. Walgreens delivered 15.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the first quarter.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles