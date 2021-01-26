US to boost COVID-19 vaccine shipments to states

The U.S. will increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines sent to states by about 16 percent for the next three weeks and buy enough doses to vaccinate the whole U.S. population by the end of summer, The New York Times reported Jan. 26.

Biden administration officials said the government is working to buy an additional 100 million doses each from Pfizer and Moderna, increasing the U.S. total to 600 million. The government expects the vaccines — enough to vaccinatie 300 million people with a two-dose regimen — to be delivered over the summer, the Times reported.

But, "it’s going to take a number of months for us to be in a position for us to say to Americans it’s open season to sign up for vaccinations," a Biden administration official told the Times.

The federal government also said it will start giving states three weeks' notice of their estimated vaccine allotments, which will be updated on a rolling basis. This will allow states to better plan vaccine appointments, the Times said.

