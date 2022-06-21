US starts vaccinating children under 5: 4 updates

On June 18, the CDC backed the FDA's authorizations for Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines for children under 5, offering protection against COVID-19 for about 19 million infants and preschoolers in the U.S.

Here are four things to know:

1. More than 100 hospitals, pediatrician's offices and pop-up clinics have 10 million doses of both vaccines and will inoculate children 5 and younger nationwide this week.

2. Moderna's two-dose, 25-microgram vaccine is for 6-month- to 5-year-olds. Pfizer's three-shot, 3-microgram vaccine is for 6-month- to 4-year-olds.

3. Pfizer's vaccine has an 80 percent efficacy rate. The Moderna vaccine has a 51 percent efficacy rate for children 6 to 23 months old, and a 37 percent efficacy rate for 2- to 5-year-olds.

4. In clinical studies, both companies reported side effects comparable to reactions among older populations.