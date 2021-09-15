US buys more than $3.5B worth of antibody drugs from Regeneron, Eli Lilly

The U.S. recently made two large deals with Regeneron and Eli Lilly to secure millions of additional doses of COVID-19 antibody drugs, as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in many parts of the country.

On Sept. 14, the U.S. signed an agreement for 1.4 million doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab. The deal brought the total number of Regeneron COVID-19 antibody doses purchased by the U.S. government to nearly 3 million.

Regeneron will provide 1.4 million doses of the treatment to the U.S. by Jan. 31, 2022. They will cost $2,100 per dose, meaning the deal is worth about $2.9 billion.

On Sept. 15, the U.S. signed an agreement for 388,000 doses of Eli Lilly's etesevimab, which is administered with another Eli Lilly antibody, bamlanivimab, to treat COVID-19. The deal was made to complement doses of bamlanivimab the U.S. has previously purchased.

Eli Lilly expects to ship about 200,000 doses in the third quarter of 2021, with the remaining doses being shipped in the fourth quarter. The drugmaker said it expects the deal will be worth about $330 million.