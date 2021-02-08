UAB Medicine hospital launches retail pharmacy

Medical West Hospital, a Bessemer, Ala.-based affiliate of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, recently launched a retail ambulatory-based pharmacy.

The hospital created its pharmacy in a joint venture with ShiftRx, a pharmacy transformation company.

Medical West said the pharmacy, which launched Jan. 28 and comes with a meds-to-beds program, drives new revenue for the hospital as well as improved availability and convenience of prescription pickup for employees and patients.

The pharmacy services have improved medication adherence, reduced readmissions and "provided vital support during the COVID-19 pandemic," Medical West said.

"During the pandemic, the benefits of an in-house retail and specialty pharmacy are not only greater convenience, but also greater safety, as the avoidance of travel helps minimize opportunities for exposure," the hospital added.

