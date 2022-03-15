Top 15 pharmacies by prescription revenue

CVS Health had the highest total prescription revenues of all U.S. pharmacies in 2021, according to estimates the Drug Channels Institute released March 8.

Overall, prescription dispensing revenues hit a record $501 billion last year, the institute found. The estimates represent data for calendar year 2021 and may differ from other publicly available sources, as many companies either don't report prescription revenues or report figures based on fiscal years. The figures also exclude revenues from COVID-19 vaccine administration to allow for more accurate comparison to previous years' figures, the institute said.

Fifteen largest pharmacies by total prescription-dispensing revenue in 2021:

1. CVS Health — $122.6 billion

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance — $90.3 billion

3. Evernorth/Express Scripts — $54.4 billion

4. OptumRx — $34.2 billion

5. Walmart — $22.7 billion

6. Kroger — $15.3 billion

7. Rite Aid — $12.2 billion

8. Humana Pharmacy Solutions — $9 billion

9. Albertsons — $5.3 billion

10. Publix — $4.8 billion

11. Envolve Health — $4.4 billion

12. BrightSpring Health Services — $2.8 billion

13. Costco — $2.8 billion

14. Ahold Delhaize — $2.1 billion

15. CarepathRx — $2 billion

