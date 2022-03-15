Top 15 pharmacies by prescription revenue

- Small
CVS Health had the highest total prescription revenues of all U.S. pharmacies in 2021, according to estimates the Drug Channels Institute released March 8.
Overall, prescription dispensing revenues hit a record $501 billion last year, the institute found. The estimates represent data for calendar year 2021 and may differ from other publicly available sources, as many companies either don't report prescription revenues or report figures based on fiscal years. The figures also exclude revenues from COVID-19 vaccine administration to allow for more accurate comparison to previous years' figures, the institute said.
Fifteen largest pharmacies by total prescription-dispensing revenue in 2021:
1. CVS Health — $122.6 billion
2. Walgreens Boots Alliance — $90.3 billion
3. Evernorth/Express Scripts — $54.4 billion
4. OptumRx — $34.2 billion
5. Walmart — $22.7 billion
6. Kroger — $15.3 billion
7. Rite Aid — $12.2 billion
8. Humana Pharmacy Solutions — $9 billion
9. Albertsons — $5.3 billion
10. Publix — $4.8 billion
11. Envolve Health — $4.4 billion
12. BrightSpring Health Services — $2.8 billion
13. Costco — $2.8 billion
14. Ahold Delhaize — $2.1 billion
15. CarepathRx — $2 billion
