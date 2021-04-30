Some J&J vaccine reactions caused by anxiety, CDC says

Dozens of people who experienced physical adverse reactions after getting Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot had the reactions due to anxiety, not the shot itself, the CDC said in a report released April 30.

Mass vaccination sites in five states shut in early April after a cluster of adverse reactions, including nausea and dizziness. The CDC investigated the reactions, a total of 64 incidents out of 8,624 doses administered, at five mass vaccination sites, The Hill reported. The incidents were reported between April 7 and April 9 in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.

The CDC said that anxiety-related adverse events "can occur after any vaccination."

People most often reported light-headedness, dizziness, sweating, fainting, nausea, vomiting and hypotension. The CDC said that because the shot is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S., it may be chosen more by people who have needle aversion and therefore may be more likely to have anxiety-related incidents after vaccination.

The incidents are not related to the rare cases of blood clots that led the FDA to temporarily stop the use of the vaccine in the U.S., the CDC said, according to The Hill.

Read the full CDC report here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.