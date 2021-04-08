Centura Health vaccination site temporarily shut after adverse reactions to J&J shot

Centura Health said April 7 it temporarily closed a mass vaccination site in Commerce City, Colo., that it runs with the state after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The state's public health department stated that the 11 people experienced symptoms including nausea and dizziness. Emergency medical technicians treated nine of the 11 people on-site with juice and water, while the other two were taken to hospitals for further observation "out of an abundance of caution."

The Centennial, Colo.-based health system tweeted that the number of people who experienced adverse events at the site April 7 equaled 0.62 percent of the more than 1,700 who were vaccinated there that day.

"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park should be concerned. Adverse reactions are typically immediate. Health care providers monitor patients for reactions after administering vaccines for at least 15 minutes after the injection (or for 30 minutes if the patient has a history of anaphylaxis) for this reason. This event is not impacting other vaccine providers," according to the state's statement.

Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, said the side effects were "consistent with what can be expected."

The 640 people who were unable to be vaccinated at the site April 7 due to the closure were all rescheduled to be vaccinated April 11, Centura Health said.

Becker's has reached out to Centura Health for further comment and will update this story accordingly.

