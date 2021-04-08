J&J vaccine shortage to hit states next week

States are expecting significantly fewer doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week after 15 million doses had to be discarded because of a manufacturing error.

California is expecting an 88 percent drop in the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines it will receive next week, according to The Mercury News. The state is expecting 67,600 next week compared to 572,700 doses this week, according to CDC data.

New Jersey also expects to see its Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply drop by about 88 percent, according to CDC data. The state expects to receive 15,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week, compared to 131,600 this week. By the week of April 19, it expects to receive just 5,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, NJ Spotlight News reported.

Illinois expects 17,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines doses to be delivered next week compared to 148,600 this week, also an 88 percent drop.

Shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the federal government have slowed as the FDA investigates an error at an Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing plant in Baltimore that ruined about 15 million doses.

