Sanford Health names new pharmacy director

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has named John Savageau its new director of pharmacy for the Bismarck region, the health system said April 20.

Mr. Savageau previously served as manager of inpatient pharmacy and staff pharmacist in the ICU at Sanford Health for 29 years. He takes the place of Tom Sinner, who is retiring after 45 years at the health system.

"John's history in the Sanford Health pharmacy department has made his move to director a flawless transition. We are very excited to have someone with John's background, knowledge and leadership skills to fill this role," Bill Kopp, executive director of heart and ancillary services, said in a news release.

Mr. Savageau's duties as pharmacy director will include leading Sanford's inpatient and outpatient pharmacy services.

"What I am looking most forward to is being a servant leader to all our talented pharmacists — that they all have the opportunities I was given to work alongside our nursing and medical staff for our patients," he said.

Read the full news release here.

