Sandoz, Civica Rx ship first drug to US hospitals

Sandoz said that it has shipped its first drug to Civica Rx since announcing their partnership in July, which Civica will distribute to its 1,200 U.S. member hospitals.

Sandoz shipped pantoprazole sodium, an injectable drug used to treat adults with astroesophageal reflux disease as well as pathological hypersecretion conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.

Sandoz and Civica Rx entered into a five-year agreement in July for Sandoz to supply it with drugs that are commonly in shortage in U.S. hospitals. Civica Rx is a nonprofit organization fighting drug shortages.

Sandoz had said it plans to supply six injectable drugs to Civica Rx, but announced Nov. 2 that it will add a drug used to regulate blood pressure, which has been frequently used to treat COVID-19 patients.



Read the full news release here.

