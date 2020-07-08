Sandoz to supply Civica Rx with 6 injectable drugs

Sandoz has entered into a five-year agreement to supply Civica Rx, a nonprofit organization fighting drug shortages, with six common injectable drugs to ensure hospitals have enough supply to treat patients.

The injectables include antibiotics, blood thinners, acid reducers, blood pressure regulators and drugs used in the operating room. Sandoz, Novartis' generic unit, will begin shipping these drugs to Civica later this year.

"Frequent supply shortages of critical generic medicines result in additional pressure for hospitals and their staff and often lead to suboptimal patient care. Our partnership with Civica is delivering on a shared purpose to help ensure patient access to critical, high-quality medicines for years to come," Carol Lynch, president of Sandoz, said in a July 7 news release.

