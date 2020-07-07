Anthem PBM acquires pharmacy startup Zipdrug

Anthem's pharmacy benefit manager, IngenioRx, acquired Zipdrug, a pharmacy management startup, the company said July 6.

Zipdrug delivers prescriptions to patients' homes and connects them to pharmacies with a "proven track record of providing impactful clinical care," according to a news release. Zipdrug also works to improve patient adherence rates.

"At IngenioRx, our vision is to raise the bar on pharmacy care. And with the acquisition of ZipDrug we’ll be even better positioned to deliver stronger health outcomes for members, lower overall costs for customers, and a more satisfying pharmacy experience for all our stakeholders," said Deepti Jain, president of IngenioRx.

Zipdrug's services will be sold to plan sponsors and health plans as both an integrated PBM offering and a standalone pharmacy service offered by IngenioRx.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novartis to pay $678M to settle kickback lawsuit

Drug lobby sues Minnesota over insulin-pricing law

Independent Idaho pharmacy joins Kootenai Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.