Independent Idaho pharmacy joins Kootenai Health

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Interlake Pharmacy is joining Kootenai Health, a health system based in the same city that serves much of the state's northern population.

The pharmacy will be renamed Kootenai Health Pharmacy and Barbara Conti, PharmD, Kootenai's director of ambulatory pharmacy services, will join its management team. Its owners of more than 33 years, Kris and Tim Brown, will remain on staff.

Operations will remain largely unchanged and patients will be able to access their prescription information under the merger. Hours of operation are likely to increase in the future.

