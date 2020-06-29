Coalition of drugmakers to unveil $1B venture to pursue antibiotics

Several of the pharmaceutical industry's top drugmakers are forming a $1 billion antibiotic innovation venture to address patients' increasing resistance to existing treatments, according to STAT.

The initiative aims to invest in or acquire small antibiotic companies developing new drugs and therapies. Slated for a formal announcement July 9, the coalition will involve drugmakers such as Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer.

The venture builds upon the work being done by CARB-X, a public-private partnership formed in 2016 to fund antibiotic development as patients' need for innovative treatments continues to grow.

More articles on pharmacy:

Cheap steroid in shortage after being posited as potential COVID-19 treatment

Regeneron paid patient charity millions in kickbacks, lawsuit claims

Novartis pays DOJ, SEC $347M in kickback scheme settlement

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.