CVS to open 200 more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

CVS said it is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity by opening up hundreds of new sites across the country, the retail pharma giant announced June 25.

With the opening of nearly 200 new drive-thru testing sites, the company brings its total testing sites to about 1,400, and its testing capacity will stand at more than 1.5 million tests per year. The company said it is working with local organizations to open eight rapid-response testing sites.

The expansion of the testing program aims to address the country's need for testing and increase access in historically vulnerable communities. About 60 percent of CVS testing sites are accessible to communities facing social disparities that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, according to the CDC's vulnerability index.



This growth in number of sites builds on the nearly 1,000 CVS opened in May.

