Regeneron inks $450M federal contract for COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based biotech company Regeneron secured $450 million from Operation Warp Speed, the White House's task force to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development, to manufacture thousands of doses of its antibody cocktail.

The deal comes one day after the drugmaker announced it was entering late-stage testing for REGN-COV2, its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The trials are testing multiple dosages to discover the exact amount of treatment doses that should be produced. Regeneron estimates between 70,000 and 300,000 doses could become available, starting as soon as the end of summer.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novavax gets $1.6B from Operation Warp Speed to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development

Anthem PBM acquires pharmacy startup Zipdrug

Early use of hydroxychloroquine reduced COVID-19 deaths, study says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.