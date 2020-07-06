Regeneron begins late-stage testing of COVID-19 antibody treatment

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based biotech company Regeneron is entering phase 3 and phase 2/3 of testing for REGN-COV2, its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, according to the company's July 6 news release.

The phase 3 trial, which is being conducted in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, will analyze the treatment's efficacy in preventing infection among those who have experienced close exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. It is expected to enroll 2,000 patients at 100 sites across the U.S.

REGN-COV2 has also moved into the phase 2/3 segment of testing for trials evaluating the antibody cocktail's ability to treat COVID-19 patients, for which Regeneron plans to enroll 1,850 hospitalized patients and 1,050 non-hospitalized patients at 150 sites in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

If testing results are positive, the antibody cocktail could be available significantly sooner than a vaccine, according to George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, Regeneron's president and chief scientific officer.

