Pharmacy Technician Society names inaugural president

The Pharmacy Technician Society, formed in November 2023 out of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, has officially named its inaugural president, according to a May 23 announcement.

Daniel Nyakundi, DP, will lead the new professional society as its board president. Mr. Nyakundi is a certified pharmacist technician and system pharmacy business analyst for Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston. He also has more than 22 years of experience working in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Nyakundi will be at the helm of the new professional group and collaborate with five other pharmacy technician board members who were also appointed to the inaugural positions.

Their goal for the 2024-2025 board year will be to lay the foundation for working to build up resources, strategic initiatives, professional policies, and advocacy for the pharmacy technician workforce as a whole.