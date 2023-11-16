ASHP launches pharmacy tech organization

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists rolled out a national membership organization for pharmacy technicians Nov. 16.

The new organization, the Pharmacy Technician Society, will be composed of and led by pharmacy techs.

The organization sponsors education, career development, networking, policy and advocacy for pharmacy techs. Although the workforce is expected to grow 6% between 2022 and 2032, hospitals and health systems have struggled for years to employ and retain enough pharmacy techs.

TPTS is offering free membership through June 2024, and all pharmacy techs who are ASHP members are automatically enrolled in both. Its board of directors will be appointed in early 2024.