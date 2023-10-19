Pfizer sets list price for Paxlovid

Pfizer has set the list price for a five-day course of Paxlovid at $1,390, according to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal.

Paxlovid's list price for a five-day course of the drug was divulged in a letter, obtained by the Journal, that Pfizer sent to pharmacies and clinics Oct. 18. The figure is more than two times what the federal government has paid for the COVID-19 treatment — $529 per course.

Some physicians and patient advocates have argued that raising the drug's price will limit patient access. A source told the Journal that Pfizer intentionally set a high list price for Paxlovid so it could offer steep discounts with PBMs to ensure wide patient access.

"Pricing for Paxlovid is based on the value it provides to patients, providers, and health care systems due to its important role in helping reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths," a Pfizer spokesperson told the Journal.

Medicare patients will be able to get Paxlovid for free through 2024, while Medicaid patients and those who are uninsured can get the drug at no cost through 2028 via a patient assistance program. Pfizer will also subsidize copays for commercially insured patients through at least 2028.

Commercial sales of the drug are slated to begin later this year as the federal government's exclusive purchasing agreements with the drugmaker end.

