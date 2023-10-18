HHS, Pfizer begin commercialization plans for Paxlovid

Beginning in January, commercialization of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral medication will begin and could drive out-of-pocket prices north of $500 before insurance, according to CNN.

Following suit after the commercialization of COVID-19 vaccines, which occurred over the summer after the end of the U.S. public health emergency, the drug's commercialization will allow Pfizer to negotiate prices with insurance companies.

For the uninsured, HHS and Pfizer have confirmed that a patient assistance program will exist to continue to provide access to the antiviral for federally insured patients until the end of 2024 and for the uninsured and underinsured at no cost through 2028.

"This agreement builds on HHS and Pfizer's strong partnership over the last three years that enabled the development, manufacture, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics at a record pace," the Oct. 13 news release states. "HHS has consistently expressed a shared interest in jointly transitioning Paxlovid to the commercial market while ensuring that the United States taxpayer continues to receive fair and reasonable benefit from the HHS procurement of this product, with a focus on ensuring affordable access for beneficiaries in public programs…"

Preparations for the drug's commercialization process will formally begin in November 2023 ahead of the January 2024 agreement start date.