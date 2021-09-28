Over 400,000 COVID-19 boosters given since Sept. 24, White House says

More than 400,000 people have gotten third doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies around the U.S. since the CDC cleared them for millions of people Sept. 24, CNBC reported.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sept. 28 that nearly 1 million people have scheduled a booster dose at a pharmacy. He said that first and second doses remain the White House's top priority, according to CNBC.

About 2.8 million people have gotten a booster dose since the FDA authorized them for immunocompromised people in August, according to CDC data cited by CNBC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, has said that health regulators will move "with the same sense of urgency" on recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters as soon as that data is available. Moderna submitted an application for boosters Sept. 1. Johnson & Johnson has not submitted one.

Read the full article here.