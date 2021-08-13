FDA authorizes COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised people

The FDA Aug. 12 updated the emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines to allow for a third dose for immunocompromised people.

The update applies to solid organ transplant recipients or people who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have the same level of immunocompromise.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, stated in a news release.

The agency specified that other people who are fully vaccinated are still adequately protected and don't need a booster dose at this time.

The third dose is to be given at least 28 days after the second dose.

The CDC is set to meet Aug. 13 to discuss clinical recommendations for a booster dose in immunocompromised people.

Read the FDA's full news release here.