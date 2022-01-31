Novavax submits COVID-19 vaccine for FDA authorization

Drugmaker Novavax has officially applied for FDA emergency use authorization for its protein-based coronavirus vaccine, according to a Jan. 31 news release.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna's messenger RNA vaccines, Novavax uses tiny particles studded with viral proteins, mixed with an immune-boosting compound called adjuvant. The vaccine is given as two doses three weeks apart.

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90.4 percent effective at preventing infection, according to a study published Dec. 15. The study also found the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing moderate and severe disease. The drugmaker has said its vaccine can protect against the omicron variant, though it's unclear how strong the protection will be, according to The New York Times.

In 2020, the U.S. government ordered 110 million doses of the shot from Novavax.