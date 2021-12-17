Novavax to submit 90.4% effective COVID-19 vaccine for FDA authorization by year's end

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90.4 percent effective at preventing infection, according to a study published Dec. 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The drugmaker expects to submit the vaccine's application for FDA emergency use authorization by the end of 2021.

The study also found the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing moderate and severe disease.

The data came from a phase 3 trial that took place from Dec. 27, 2020, to Feb. 18, 2021, and enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico.

 

