More hospitals target pharmacy staff burnout

As more pharmacy employees report burnout, 84 percent of hospitals are working to reverse the growing trend, according to a national study conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The online survey, which polled nearly 1,500 hospital pharmacy leaders, found 34 percent of hospitals and health systems are measuring burnout syndrome levels, an 11 percentage point jump from 2018.

The ASHP told Becker's in an emailed statement it is seeing "increased support for individual wellness and resilience practices and growth in commitment to connecting workers to employee assistance programs."

Three other findings from the ASHP survey:

1. More than 60 percent of hospitals are short on front-line pharmacists.

2. Nearly 3 in 4 respondents said they do not have enough entry-level pharmacy technicians.

3. Fifty-seven percent reported shortages of candidates for managerial roles.

On a separate platform, the American Pharmacists Association saw nearly 4 in 10 negative reports concerning working conditions.