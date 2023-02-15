Moderna promises $0 cost for its COVID-19 vaccine post PHE

As the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 is set to end May 11, Moderna whistled a new tune Feb. 15, saying both insured and uninsured Americans will not pay a price for its vaccine.

Before the end date was announced, Pfizer and Moderna said they were considering selling their COVID-19 shots for at least $100 each. Blowback ensued, and Sen. Bernie Sanders called it "unacceptable corporate greed."

In a Feb. 15 news release, Moderna said it "remains committed to ensuring that people in the United States will have access to our COVID-19 vaccines regardless of ability to pay."

"Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at no cost for insured people whether they receive them at their doctors' offices or local pharmacies," the drugmaker said. "For uninsured or underinsured people, Moderna's patient assistance program (available after the PHE expires) will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost. Everyone in the United States will have access to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their ability to pay."