Moderna asks FDA to approve boosters for all adults

Moderna said Nov. 17 it has filed for FDA emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for all people ages 18 and older.

The FDA has authorized Moderna's booster only for people ages 65 and older, adults at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection or adults whose jobs put them at a high risk of infection. However, several states and New York City have expanded booster eligibility to all adults ahead of FDA authorization.

Moderna noted in its announcement that its booster shot is already authorized for all adults in many international markets.

More than 71 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 12 million have gotten a Moderna booster as of Nov. 16, according to CDC data.