MercyOne hospital scoops pharmacy

Genesis Medical Center-Dewitt, a MercyOne-owned hospital in Iowa, bought a local pharmacy to include in its network, Our Quad Cities reported Nov. 27.

The medical center is acquiring Scott's Thrifty White Drug and rebranding the DeWitt, Iowa, pharmacy as Scott Drug. The current co-owners, Patti Trenkamp, PharmD, and Jennifer Walker, PharmD, will continue in their roles after the business transitions to the hospital's ownership.

The new ownership will become effective Dec. 15, according to the report.

In West Virginia and Minnesota, other health systems have also been buying independent pharmacies.