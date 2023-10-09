Minnesota system buys independent pharmacy

Staples, Minn.-based Lakewood Health System is acquiring a local pharmacy.

Lakewood, which has 12 senior care and health clinic locations, will assume management and operations of Longbella Drug on Jan. 1, according to a news release. The pharmacy business has been family-owned for 60 years.

The system said it will move one of the three Longbella pharmacies to a new, 4,200 square feet building with a retail space, drive-thru, patient consultation areas and, eventually, specialty pharmacy offerings.

Longbella will be keeping its name, and Lakewood's current pharmacy services are not changing, the release said.

"As with all transitions of this nature, there are still some unknowns and variables to figure out," the system said. "Ongoing conversations between Lakewood administration and the current Longbella owners are being had to ensure all aspects of the transition are as seamless as possible for both staff and customers."