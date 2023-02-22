Mark Cuban's drug company partners with diabetes management platform

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. is teaming up with Diathrive Health to improve healthcare access and lower associated costs for individuals living with diabetes, according to a Feb. 20 announcement.

Diathrive Health is a solution that offers membership rates for diabetes patients to access unlimited glucose testing supplies, connect directly with certified nurses and clinicians as needed, and track their health data via its app. Its partnership with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. "will give consumers lower cost medications and diabetes testing supplies and more personalized, higher quality care so that they can achieve better health outcomes," the press release stated.

Alex Oshmyansky, MD, PhD, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., noted that there is synergy between the two companies since they both were founded with an eye toward improving access to care and ultimately, outcomes.

"As a practicing physician, I saw first-hand the danger of patients not being able to afford medications and supplies," Dr. Oshmyansky said in a press statement. "We already offer transparent, low prices to cash-pay consumers and are excited to now be working with a company like Diathrive Health to further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective."

The news comes as the latest announcement in what has been a series of partnerships announced between Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and other healthcare solutions throughout the last several months. Last week, the company hinted at an upcoming partnership with independent pharmacists, but has not yet released further details.